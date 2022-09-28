Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $53.64 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $53.64 or 0.00274069 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.82 billion and $540.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021173 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001340 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017209 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031009 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 71,271,833 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

