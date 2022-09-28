LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the August 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
LiveToBeHappy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CAVR opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. LiveToBeHappy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
LiveToBeHappy Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveToBeHappy (CAVR)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for LiveToBeHappy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveToBeHappy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.