LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the August 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LiveToBeHappy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAVR opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. LiveToBeHappy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

LiveToBeHappy Company Profile

LiveToBeHappy, Inc operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function.

