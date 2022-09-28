LOCGame Price Tops $0.0142 (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $42,048.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LOCGame Profile

LOCGame’s launch date was April 28th, 2021. LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame. LOCGame’s official website is locgame.io.

LOCGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legends of Crypto (LOC) is a type of Top Trump Card Game on blockchain where players can win valuable tokens as well as NFT items. It leverages Decentralized Finance and DAO governance to create a sustainable, enjoyable and fun playing game ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

