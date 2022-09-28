Loom Network Price Down 32.7% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $68.51 million and approximately $33.60 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

