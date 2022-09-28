Loopring (LRC) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Loopring (LRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Loopring has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $411.89 million and approximately $53.66 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

