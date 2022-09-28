LuaSwap Achieves Market Cap of $2.24 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $3,280.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.29 or 1.00121956 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057336 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063510 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00078928 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,935,050 coins and its circulating supply is 183,518,648 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining.Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

