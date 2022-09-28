Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

LITE stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.42.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $739,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 31.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 33,392 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1,139.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

