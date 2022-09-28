Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Head-To-Head Review

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyell Immunopharma -566.14% -25.87% -21.45% Merck & Co., Inc. 29.00% 48.45% 18.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of Lyell Immunopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Lyell Immunopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Lyell Immunopharma has a beta of -2.14, indicating that its stock price is 314% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lyell Immunopharma and Merck & Co., Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyell Immunopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Merck & Co., Inc. 0 7 11 1 2.68

Lyell Immunopharma presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.23%. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus target price of $98.28, suggesting a potential upside of 14.49%. Given Lyell Immunopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lyell Immunopharma is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and Merck & Co., Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyell Immunopharma $10.65 million 162.42 -$250.22 million ($0.81) -8.62 Merck & Co., Inc. $48.70 billion 4.46 $13.05 billion $6.53 13.15

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Lyell Immunopharma. Lyell Immunopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Lyell Immunopharma on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness. Its pipeline includes LYL797, a T cell product candidate for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and triple negative breast cancers; LYL845, that targets multiple solid tumors; and NY-ESO-1 for synovial sarcoma and other solid tumor indications. The company entered into research and development collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for NY-ESO-1 program. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. It serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians, and animal producers. The company has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; and Gilead Sciences, Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments in HIV. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

