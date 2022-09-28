M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Holdings Lifted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes accounts for approximately 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 282.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

M/I Homes Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $990.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 11.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.