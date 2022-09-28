MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration

(Get Rating)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.