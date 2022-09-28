Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) SVP Buys $29,532.00 in Stock

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio acquired 600 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,401.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.54). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $453.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

A number of analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.