MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.32.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver stock opened at C$14.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.83. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a current ratio of 30.10.

Insider Activity at MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. As a group, analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

