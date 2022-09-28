MaidCoin ($MAID) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $150,208.00

MaidCoin ($MAID) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. MaidCoin has a market capitalization of $150,208.00 and approximately $39,726.00 worth of MaidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MaidCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MaidCoin Coin Profile

MaidCoin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. MaidCoin’s total supply is 216,671 coins. MaidCoin’s official website is www.maidcoin.org. The Reddit community for MaidCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Maidcoin. MaidCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MaidCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidCoin is a blockchain-fueled game that anyone can enjoy with MetaMask. Users are able to earn $MAID coins with Maid & Nurse NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

