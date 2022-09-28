Manchester United plc to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manchester United in a report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Manchester United’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manchester United’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of MANU opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Manchester United Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,346,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Manchester United by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Manchester United by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.