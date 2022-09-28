Manchester United plc to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manchester United in a report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Manchester United’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manchester United’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.
Shares of MANU opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.63.
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
