Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEXGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

MTEX opened at $22.51 on Monday. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEXGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

