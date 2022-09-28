Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Stock Down 1.3 %

MTEX opened at $22.51 on Monday. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

Mannatech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.