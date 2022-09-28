Maple Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $68.29 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $68.29 million and $2.24 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $17.62 or 0.00089883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,608.02 or 1.00005681 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00057351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00064362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00078798 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (MPL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders. MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury. Telegram | Discord “

