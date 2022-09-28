Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $17.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 5.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Recommended Stories

