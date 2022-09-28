Marathon Gold Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

MOZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.96.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$0.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$365.77 million and a PE ratio of -27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.83 and a 52-week high of C$3.40.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,179.30. In other Marathon Gold news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,179.30. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,696.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

