Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $336,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,655,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $338,813.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $349,117.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $347,461.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $388,815.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $148.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.51 and its 200-day moving average is $177.49.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.