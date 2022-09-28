Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at $411,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 2.2 %

MMI stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $395.96 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

