Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Marimaca Copper Stock Performance

CROJF stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. Marimaca Copper has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.

Get Marimaca Copper alerts:

About Marimaca Copper

(Get Rating)

Read More

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Marimaca Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimaca Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.