MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, B. Riley cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.60.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. MarineMax has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $650.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,601 shares of company stock valued at $696,881 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 208,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,421,000 after buying an additional 169,288 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,685,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 112,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.