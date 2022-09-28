MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

HZO stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $650.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock valued at $696,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 4.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,005,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 89,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,712,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MarineMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MarineMax by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

