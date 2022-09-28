Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLAGet Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $308,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,742.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nikola Stock Performance

Nikola stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKLA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after buying an additional 325,883 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Nikola by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

