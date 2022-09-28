Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $308,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,742.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Nikola Stock Performance
Nikola stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after buying an additional 325,883 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Nikola by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
