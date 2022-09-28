Martin Robert Ferron Acquires 5,500 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,245,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,033,777.40.
Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 26th, Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,250.00.
NOA opened at C$12.77 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.94. The company has a market cap of C$347.03 million and a P/E ratio of 7.93.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.
NOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.78.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
