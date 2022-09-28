Martin Robert Ferron Acquires 5,500 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,245,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,033,777.40.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,250.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NOA opened at C$12.77 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.94. The company has a market cap of C$347.03 million and a P/E ratio of 7.93.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3699998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.78.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.