Mastercard Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

NYSE:MA opened at $286.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $284.80 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

