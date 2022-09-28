MAX Exchange Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $42,153.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00315913 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00128068 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00051310 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00066491 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

