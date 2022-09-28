MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $527,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $977,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 422.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 91,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 73,696 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.