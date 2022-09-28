M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $140.00

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.81), with a volume of 105016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.87).

M&C Saatchi Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £165.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,880.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.