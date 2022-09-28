MContent Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MCONTENT)

MContent (MCONTENT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, MContent has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One MContent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MContent has a market cap of $9.02 million and $192,595.00 worth of MContent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MContent Coin Profile

MCONTENT is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2021. MContent’s total supply is 5,898,803,072,066,490 coins. MContent’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MContent is www.mcontent.net. The Reddit community for MContent is https://reddit.com/r/MContent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MContent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MContent is introducing a digital content market place that aims to build a collaborative content ecosystem with the core purpose of seed funding, incubating and curating film makers and content producers around the World.This platform will create direct financing and investments for deserving content creators, film professionals and media artists who have the talent but not the resources giving them access to global investors as well as a global audience.Telegram”

