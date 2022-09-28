Mdex (MDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.86 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $24.92 million and $4.86 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. The official website for Mdex is mdex.com/#. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

