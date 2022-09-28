mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) PT Set at C$3.00 by Scotiabank

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) has been given a C$3.00 target price by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

MDF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Laurentian cut their price target on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, mdf commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.75.

Shares of MDF stock opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$94.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$6.72.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$29.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that mdf commerce will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

