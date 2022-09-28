MDsquare Trading 247.6% Higher Over Last Week (TMED)

MDsquare (TMED) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One MDsquare coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MDsquare has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $23,426.00 worth of MDsquare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MDsquare has traded 247.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MDsquare Profile

MDsquare launched on October 20th, 2018. MDsquare’s total supply is 28,000,000,000 coins. The official website for MDsquare is www.mdsqr.io/en.html. MDsquare’s official message board is medium.com/@mdsquare. MDsquare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MDsquare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TMED remote health care platform is designed to enable medical institutions to effectively utilize medical resources to provide health care beyond the time, physical distance constraints. This has the objective of expanding the medical market.”

