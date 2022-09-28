Media Network Price Reaches $7.42 on Exchanges (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Media Network coin can now be purchased for $7.42 or 0.00038331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Media Network has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $624,018.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Media Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Media Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010859 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00144914 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.24 or 0.01798258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Media Network Coin Profile

The official website for Media Network is media.network. Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Media Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers’ centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Media Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Media Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Media Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Media Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.