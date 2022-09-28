Medicalveda Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (MVEDA)

Medicalveda (MVEDA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Medicalveda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Medicalveda has a market cap of $193,933.00 and approximately $8,736.00 worth of Medicalveda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Medicalveda has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Medicalveda

Medicalveda’s launch date was August 24th, 2020. Medicalveda’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins. Medicalveda’s official Twitter account is @IncVeda and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Medicalveda is medicalveda.com. Medicalveda’s official message board is medium.com/amir-h-neghabian.

Buying and Selling Medicalveda

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicalVeda is Leveraging DeFi & Blockchain in The Healthcare Industry. Tokenizing healthcare by leveraging the power of Defi and blockchain. Empowering patients by enabling them to access, have ownership of and monetize their clinical records, while also offering a Defi protocol for covering medical-based financial obligations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalveda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Medicalveda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Medicalveda using one of the exchanges listed above.

