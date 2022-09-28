Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Downgraded by Barclays

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 504 ($6.09) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 460 ($5.56). Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 464 ($5.61) target price on shares of Mediclinic International in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Mediclinic International stock opened at GBX 492 ($5.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. Mediclinic International has a 1-year low of GBX 286.40 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 503.50 ($6.08). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 492.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 429.37. The company has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,460.00.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

