MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,063.00

MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. MegaCryptoPolis has a market capitalization of $932,078.08 and approximately $9,063.00 worth of MegaCryptoPolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MegaCryptoPolis coin can now be purchased for about $4.05 or 0.00020968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MegaCryptoPolis has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MegaCryptoPolis

MegaCryptoPolis’ genesis date was September 2nd, 2016. MegaCryptoPolis’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,174 coins. The official website for MegaCryptoPolis is mcp3d.com. MegaCryptoPolis’ official Twitter account is @megacryptopolis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MegaCryptoPolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Each MEGA coin is a Counterparty asset secured with the Bitcoin blockchain and will initially be redeemable for 1 million FLASH coins. FLASH coins are given free to end users and used for advertising and incentive marketing, using a private high performance blockchain. There are 900 billion FLASH coins authorized, but only 300,000 MEGA coins authorized. MEGA coins are scarce and can be used by advertisers and online marketers to purchase FLASH coins in volume for campaigns. End users will also need MEGA coins to redeem their FLASH for BTC via an in-wallet exchange, where available. FLASH is a blockchain based platform that enables users and developers to leverage this powerful technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. As easy to use as webmail, FLASH is a great way to introduce your friends to crypto-coins and to build in rewards to your web pages and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MegaCryptoPolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MegaCryptoPolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MegaCryptoPolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

