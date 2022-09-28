Melalie Hits 1-Day Volume of $27,734.00 (MEL)

Melalie (MEL) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Melalie coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Melalie has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Melalie has a market capitalization of $182,353.26 and approximately $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,420.29 or 0.99974398 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00057414 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00063851 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Melalie Coin Profile

Melalie (CRYPTO:MEL) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2021. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Melalie

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melalie using one of the exchanges listed above.

