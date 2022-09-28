Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.80

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.87, with a volume of 2857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.63. The firm has a market cap of C$76.09 million and a P/E ratio of 4.95.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

