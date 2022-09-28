Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading 2% Lower This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $164.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00195376 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The users may put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. The MEMEX team announced a new platform currency, MEME Inu. The $MEME token will be converted at a rate of 1:100,000. The old tokens will be burned. This is a one-way swap. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

