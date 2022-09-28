Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $88.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $217.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.