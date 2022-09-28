Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.