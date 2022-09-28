Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,006. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

