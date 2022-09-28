Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives $254.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.46.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,453,006. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $134.40 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The company has a market cap of $361.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.77 and its 200 day moving average is $169.13.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
