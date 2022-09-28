MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.37 million and $28,523.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004126 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010920 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069261 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10588402 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
#MetaHash Coin Profile
#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,689,599,304 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,083,896 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.
Buying and Selling #MetaHash
