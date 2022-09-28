MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.37 million and $28,523.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,689,599,304 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,083,896 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

