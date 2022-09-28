Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $24.08 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.08 million and $2.57 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004686 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046094 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.09 or 0.01649418 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00036036 BTC.

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

