Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.0319 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $44,493.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,770,236 coins and its circulating supply is 80,770,138 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

