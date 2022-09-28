Metaverse Index Price Down 5.1% This Week (MVI)

Metaverse Index (MVI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. Metaverse Index has a total market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $18,848.00 worth of Metaverse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.15 or 0.00148959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse Index has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse Index alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse Index Profile

Metaverse Index’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Metaverse Index’s total supply is 167,751 coins. Metaverse Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/mvi.

Metaverse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Metaverse Index is designed to capture the trend of entertainment, sports and business shifting to a virtual environment, with economic activity in this environment taking place on the Ethereum blockchain.The $MVI uses a combination of root market cap and liquidity weighting to arrive at the final index weights.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.