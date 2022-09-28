Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.72% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

Methanex Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $30.93 on Monday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

