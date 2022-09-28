MFA Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 12,554 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 595% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,807 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MFA Financial news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at $681,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,062.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFA Financial Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MFA Financial by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MFA Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 726,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 48,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,828,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after buying an additional 123,540 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFA opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $901.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.46%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

